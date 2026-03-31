  • President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
    President Sheikh Mohamed meets Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar. All photos: UAE Presidential Court
  • Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Tamim
    Sheikh Mohamed receives Sheikh Tamim
  • Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Tamim
    Sheikh Mohamed greets Sheikh Tamim
  • Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, greets Sheikh Tamim
    Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, greets Sheikh Tamim
  • Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
    Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar
  • UAE Armed Forces honour guards participate in the welcome ceremony for the arrival of Sheikh Tamim
    UAE Armed Forces honour guards participate in the welcome ceremony for the arrival of Sheikh Tamim

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emir of Qatar on UAE visit

Talks comes as Iran persists with attacking Gulf states

The National

March 31, 2026

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, who was visiting the Emirates.

They discussed the military escalation in the region and its repercussions on regional and international security, state news agency Wam reported. They also talked about the serious implications for international maritime security and the global economy.

The two men spoke about the Iranian attacks on the UAE and Qatar and the efforts of both countries to defend their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation to serve their developmental priorities and common interests.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Head of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and a number of officials.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in the country earlier on Tuesday, where he was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed.

Updated: March 31, 2026, 2:20 PM
UAESheikh Mohamed bin ZayedQatar