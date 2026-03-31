President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emir of Qatar on UAE visit

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President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday met Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, who was visiting the Emirates.

They discussed the military escalation in the region and its repercussions on regional and international security, state news agency Wam reported. They also talked about the serious implications for international maritime security and the global economy.

The two men spoke about the Iranian attacks on the UAE and Qatar and the efforts of both countries to defend their security, sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim also discussed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation to serve their developmental priorities and common interests.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Deputy Head of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the President, and a number of officials.

Sheikh Tamim arrived in the country earlier on Tuesday, where he was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed.