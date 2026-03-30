UAE travel advisory: Which flights are suspended or delayed at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports?

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Flights to and from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Dubai International Airport have been affected as the war continues to impact aviation.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at Dubai International Airport were delayed on Monday morning.

Delayed Emirates arrivals included EK371 from Da Nang, EK539 from Ahmedabad, EK543 from Chennai, EK513 and EK511 from Delhi, EK569 from Bangalore, EK788 from Abidjan, EK313 from Tokyo Haneda, EK525 from Hyderabad, EK926 from Cairo, EK795 from Dakar, EK533 from Kochi, EK802 from Jeddah and EK505 from Mumbai.

Several flydubai arrivals were also delayed, including FZ884 from Dammam, FZ832 from Jeddah, FZ312 from Kabul, FZ914 from Al Jouf, FZ718 from Yerevan, FZ794 from Dushanbe and FZ642 from Addis Ababa.

The corresponding departures of these flights were also affected.

UAE airlines have resumed some flights after regional conflict disrupted airspace corridors. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

At Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, several flights scheduled to arrive were cancelled on Monday, including Akasa Air's QP586 from Kochi, QP590 from Bangalore and QP588 from Chennai.

IndiGo's 6E1429 from Mumbai, 6E1433 from Kannur, 6E1444 from Vishakhapatnam, 6E1513 from Madurai, 6E1418 from Chandigarh, 6E1407 from Hyderabad, 6E1438 from Mangalore and 6E1415 from Lucknow were also cancelled.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi also announced several cancellations of scheduled arrivals including 3L016 and 3L018 from Bahrain, 3L268 from Salalah, 3L021 and 3L023 from Kuwait, 3L731 from Baku, 3L715 from Tbilisi and 3L442 from Yerevan.

Other cancelled arrivals at Zayed International Airport included Etihad Airway's EY042 from Amsterdam and EY008 from Boston, Pakistan International Airline's PK163 from Islamabad, Egypt Air's MS914 from Cairo and Saudia Airlines SV572 from Riyadh and SV570 from Jeddah.

Emirates airline said previously that it was operating a reduced flight schedule and urged travellers to check their flight status, even after they check in. The airline is offering customers who booked to travel between February 28 and April 15 the option to rebook on alternate flights until May 31 or request a full refund for free.

For Etihad, tickets issued for travel between February 28 and April 15 can be refunded or rebooked free of charge on alternate flights until May 15.

Airlines in the Gulf are slowly ramping up operations after the conflict began on February 28. According to data from Flightradar24, Emirates operated 384 flights on March 28, compared with only 24 on March 1 – a day after the war began. Etihad operated 143 flights, Qatar Airways 144 and flydubai 127.