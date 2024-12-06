UAE’s Gargash says priority is to ‘exit cycle of violence’ in Arab world

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, has called for an end to the “cycle of violence” in Arab politics, describing the current situation as a “path to destruction”.

His comments come after a tumultuous week in the region, with the Israel-Gaza war still raging and rebels in Syria entering the central city of Hama on Thursday after a two-day battle.

“The UAE's priority in confronting the turmoil of Arab politics is to exit the cycle of violence, extremism and chaos, which is the path to destruction, through dialogue, wisdom and reason,” Dr Gargash wrote on X. “Let us fortify the sovereignty of our Arab world by rejecting interference in its affairs, in order to preserve our peoples and the future of our children.”

On Thursday, the German Press Agency reported that the UAE’s aid contributions to Gaza have been valued at $828 million – amounting to 42 per cent of the total aid sent to the enclave since the war began in October 2023. This puts the UAE top of the list of all donor countries.

“Away from the futility of statements and outbidding, the UAE is at the forefront of the countries that most support the people of Gaza, based on its humanitarian approach and the historical and continuous position of its leadership in supporting the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights,” Dr Gargash added in a later post on X on Thursday.

“We continue to take action to help our brothers through qualitative initiatives to mitigate the effects of the humanitarian disaster in Gaza.”

