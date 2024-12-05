Syrian rebels capture Hama marking a major victory against Damascus and its Russian and Iranian allies

Syrian rebels captured the city of Hama on Thursday after a lightning offensive, marking another major victory against the forces of President Bashar Al Assad and their Russian and Iranian allies.

The rebels took the main northern city of Aleppo last week and have since pushed south from their enclave in north-west Syria.

The Syrian army confirmed that rebel forces had entered Hama city after intense clashes, prompting its units to redeploy outside the city, according to a statement published by state media.

The army added that its forces "fought fierce battles to repel and thwart the violent and successive attacks launched by the rebels on the city of Hama". However, it added that "over the past few hours, with the intensification of confrontations between our soldiers and terrorist groups... these groups were able to breach a number of axes in the city and entered it".

It added that the military units stationed there redeployed and repositioned themselves outside the city "in order to preserve the lives of civilians".

Hassan Abdul Ghani, a rebel commander, said in an official Telegram channel that the militants were “returning Hama to its people”. The rebels also said they released hundreds of detainees from Hama central prison after taking the city.

Their sudden capture of the northern city of Aleppo, an ancient business hub, was a stunning prize for Mr Al Assad's opponents and reignited the conflict in Syria, which had been largely stalemated for the past few years.

Aleppo's takeover marked the first opposition attack on the city since 2016, when an intense Russian air campaign retook it after rebel forces had initially seized it. Intervention by Russia, Iran and Iranian-allied Hezbollah and other militant groups has allowed the Syrian government loyal to President Assad to remain in power.

The latest escalation in Syria’s protracted civil war comes as President Assad’s key regional and international allies are preoccupied with their own conflicts: Russia in Ukraine and Hezbollah and Iran with Israel.

Tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the renewed fighting, which began with the surprise opposition offensive on November 27.

This is a developing story ...

