Anti-government fighters take position at the Kweyris military airfield in the eastern part of Aleppo province on Tueday. AFP
Anti-government fighters take position at the Kweyris military airfield in the eastern part of Aleppo province on Tueday. AFP

News

MENA

Syria rebel offensive: what might happen next?

President Bashar Al Assad faces one of the greatest ever threats to his rule, and next steps in the conflict remain unclear

Lizzie Porter

December 04, 2024