Syria's elite Tiger Forces fail to stem rebel advance in Hama

Syrian government forces said they had withdrawn from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/05/syria-rebels-hamma-russia/" target="_blank">Hama</a> on Thursday, a strategic city with supply lines to loyalist coastal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/syria-rebel-offensive-what-might-happen-next/" target="_blank">strongholds</a>. In any attempt to retake the city, one army unit could be critical for the decisive battle: the Tiger Forces, whose members mostly hail from the governorate of the same name. The unit, often called an elite military formation, is in fact mainly composed of local militias with a core of at least 4,000 fighters linked to the feared Syrian <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/21/senior-syrian-intelligence-officers-face-war-crimes-trial/" target="_blank">air force intelligence</a>, formerly headed by Jamil Al Hasan, according to researcher Gregory Waters. Al Hasan is wanted by France and Germany over the alleged murder of civilians, including dual-citizens, in Syria’s civil war, and has been sanctioned by the US and EU. During the worst periods of fighting, the unit – designated the 25th Special Missions Division in 2019 – was used as a “fire brigade” outfit, moving rapidly from crisis to crisis as the government was assailed by a number of localised uprisings. Those occurred first under the banner of the Free Syrian Army in the summer of 2011 and then a mix of competing and increasingly extreme groups, edging out secular opposition, later including ISIS and Jabhat Al Nusra. The latter group, formerly linked to Al Qaeda, is designated a terror organisation by the EU and US. The uprising was sparked partly by government crackdowns that included the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/syria-rebel-offensive-what-might-happen-next/" target="_blank">Tiger Forces</a>, which according to the Global Public Policy Institute, a think tank, were “credited with pioneering the use of barrel bombs in the early years of the war”, improvised explosive devices rolled out of helicopters to devastate neighbourhoods in towns such as Deraa. According to Mr Waters, who has closely tracked the evolution of the force, its members are recruited mostly from Hama, and while most are from Syria’s Allawite minority, the kin of President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/signs-of-welcome-for-syrian-rebels-in-hama-a-city-that-paid-dearly-for-its-opposition-to-assad/" target="_blank">Bashar Al Assad</a>, it has small numbers of Christian, Ismaili Shiites and Sunni recruits. Oded Berkowitz, an expert on militia tactics in Middle East conflict, says the rapid withdrawal by government forces in Hama is an attempt to concentrate defences. "Being able to consolidate a defensive line with depth and reserves that are now closer will negate one of the rebels’ primary advantages in manoeuvre, which was surprise. The initial surprise of the rapid advance is now gone," he said. He does not rule out a complete collapse of the Syrian army in Hama, however, and says the next critical battle could be around Homs, which he envisages as a possible Aleppo-style siege. The local base of support for the Tiger Forces, combined with what analysts say is a close working relationship with Russian advisers, means its performance in the battle of Hama is a litmus test of how Damascus will weather the latest uprising. According to security researcher Nicole Grajewski, the unit has also been given T-90 tanks, Russia’s premier export armoured vehicle. So far, things are not looking positive for the formation, having lost its headquarters in Aleppo in the Hayat Tahir Al Sham-led offensive last week, and now losing the city of Hama. The unit does not appear to have fought significant battles in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/syria-aleppo-rebels-fighting/" target="_blank">Aleppo</a>, where the 30th Division crumbled quickly. Along with the Tiger Forces, another unit that has worked closely with Russia is the Fifth Corps, a formation put together at the height of the civil war in 2016, with many “reconciled” former rebels from Deraa governorate. It has taken part in offensives before in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/02/syria-white-helmets-idlib/" target="_blank">Idlib</a>, but in the latest round of fighting appears to have abandoned a large number of tanks, according to open-source analysis by Oryx, a team of researchers tracking losses in conflict, which responded to a question from <i>The National.</i> The Third Corps, which fought in Lebanon against Israel in the 1980s and had its 47th Armoured Brigade bombed by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/israel-strikes-hezbollah-targets-in-syria-despite-nearing-truce-in-lebanon/" target="_blank">Israeli jets</a> last month, is also partially garrisoned in Hama. All of these units possess various Soviet-era tanks, scores of which have been seen abandoned in videos on social media on roads between Aleppo and Hama, according to Oryx.