President Sheikh Mohamed leads congratulations to Oman on 54th National Day

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> has sent a message of congratulations to Oman’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sultan-haitham/" target="_blank">Sultan Haitham</a> on the country’s 54th <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/11/18/president-sheikh-mohamed-congratulates-oman-on-53rd-national-day/" target="_blank">National Day</a>. “On the occasion of Omani National Day, I extend my sincere congratulations to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/oman/" target="_blank">Oman</a>,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. “The UAE and Oman share an enduring partnership and aspirations for development, and we look forward to continuing to work together with determination to foster progress and prosperity for our nations and region.” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, also shared his well-wishes. “We congratulate the brotherly Omani people and my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, may God protect him, on their glorious National Day and the anniversary of their blessed renaissance,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X. Also sharing his congratulations, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed</a>, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, wrote: "The UAE and Oman are linked by solid historical relations that embody the highest meanings of brotherhood and good neighbourliness." Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the President, added: "A few days ago, I was visiting the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and its shining capital, Muscat. With every visit over the years, I follow with admiration and appreciation the extent of progress and development that the Sultanate is achieving in various fields. On the occasion of the National Day, I wish Oman, its leadership and people, more prosperity and excellence." Last week, Sultan Haitham officially declared that November 20 to 21 will mark Oman’s 54th National Day. The holiday will apply to employees across the public and private sector. In April, Sheikh Mohamed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/04/22/sultan-of-oman-arrives-in-uae-for-state-visit-and-talks-with-president-sheikh-mohamed/" target="_blank">held high-level talks</a> with Sultan Haitham in Abu Dhabi, where the two nations struck deals to bolster ties in key sectors such as renewable energy, technology and rail infrastructure. The two leaders witnessed several agreements aimed at further strengthening relations between the Gulf neighbours as part of Sultan Haitham's state visit. The deals also covered investment, sustainability and education.