President Sheikh Mohamed meets world leaders at Cop29

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohamed-bin-zayed/" target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a> on Tuesday met several heads of state and delegation leaders on the sidelines of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/11/cop29-goals-irena/" target="_blank">Cop29 climate change conference</a> in Baku, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/azerbaijan" target="_blank">Azerbaijan</a>. He held meetings with Turkish President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/recep-tayyip-erdogan/" target="_blank">Recep Tayyip Erdogan</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hungary/" target="_blank">Hungary</a> Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as well as Zeljka Cvijanovic, a member of the presidency of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/bosnia-and-herzegovina/" target="_blank">Bosnia and Herzegovina</a>, and Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani. Sheikh Mohamed discussed co-operation on clean energy, sustainability and climate action, as well as ways to further develop those ties with each leader, state news agency Wam reported. The talks also included regional and international issues. The aims of the Cop29 conference were discussed and the President repeated his commitment to supporting efforts aimed at accelerating climate action. Sheikh Mohamed also hosted a dinner for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/jordan/" target="_blank">Jordan</a>'s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, after arriving in Baku on Monday evening. Talks at Cop29 are intended to be the bridge between the UAE Consensus agreed on at Cop28 in Dubai last year – the aims include trebling clean energy by 2030 – and countries coming forward with concrete plans to fulfil the pledge before Cop30 in Brazil next year. About 100 heads of state and government are expected to visit Azerbaijan’s capital, after the UAE handed over the Cop presidency on Monday.