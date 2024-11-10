President Sheikh Mohamed begins state visit to Kuwait

President Sheikh Mohamed was received by the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal as he began a state visit on Sunday.
Sheikh Mohamed was also welcomed by Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait.
Both the UAE and Kuwaiti national anthems were played, with a guard of honour in place at the welcoming ceremony at Amiri Airport. Sheikh Mohamed's plane was accompanied by a military escort as it entered Kuwaiti airspace.
During a brief stop in the airport's VIP lounge, Sheikh Mohamed engaged in discussions with Sheikh Meshal, expressing the depth of the enduring bonds that link the two nations, according to state news agency Wam.
The convoy then made its way to Bayan Palace, accompanied by the Emir. On arrival, a 21-gun salute was fired, while an aircraft bearing the UAE flag flew overhead. The procession was flanked by riders on horseback and children waving the flags from both countries while singing welcome messages.
The two leaders are expected to look at areas of further co-operation, especially in the economic, investment and development sectors.
Ties between the two countries are close. Sheikh Mohamed's visit follows a meeting with Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah, Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Minister of Interior, in Abu Dhabi in September.
