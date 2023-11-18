UAE leaders congratulate Oman on 53rd National Day

Celebrations began on Friday in Al Dakhiliyah governorate

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, both sent messages of congratulations. Photo: Wam

Jessica Morgan
Nov 18, 2023
President Sheikh Mohamed shared a video on social media and wished the nation happiness and success.

“I extend my best wishes to my brother Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and the people of Oman on the country's National Day,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

“The UAE shares a historic journey of progress and partnership with Oman and is determined to build upon these strong ties to achieve lasting development and mutual benefit for our peoples.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent their best wishes to the Sultan and the Omani people.

Oman announced that Wednesday, November 22 and Thursday, November 23 would be a national holiday.

Workers in the public and private sectors will be given a two-day holiday to mark the occasion.

Celebrations began on Friday in the governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, with officials attending a march.

Updated: November 18, 2023, 8:23 AM
