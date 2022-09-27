President Sheikh Mohamed arrives in Oman for two-day state visit

President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Oman on Tuesday to begin a two-day state visit.

Sheikh Mohamed will meet Sultan Haitham to build upon the long-standing ties that exist between the two countries.

The trip also aims to boost economic relations and seek opportunities for increased collaboration across a number of fields including finance and industry. It will also reinforce the importance of youth and culture to the future progress of both countries.

The Oman visit is Sheikh Mohamed's second as President. His first was to France in July.

Wam also reported the trip will cement the vision of both countries for a secure and stable region that promotes sustainable development and supports a thriving economy.

The UAE and Oman share warm and historic links stretching back decades. They have signed many agreements in a wide variety of fields, such as culture, education and trade.

"Roots [between the two] are deep in history, we in the UAE today have extensive and strong relations with Oman that are based on social, cultural ties that we want to enhance further in many other sectors," Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Sowaidi, the UAE ambassador to Oman, said in a media briefing on Monday.

Investment and economy will be top of the agenda for the visit, said the diplomat. Sheikh Mohamed is set to bring a high-level delegation that includes economists, he said.

Oman's envoy to the UAE, Sayyid Ahmed Hilal Al Busaidi, said the trip would bring investment and business opportunities.

"The keenness of both states to enhance and deepen ties has increased growth in many fields which can positively impact the region," Mr Al Busaidi said.

UAE-Oman diplomatic ties - in pictures