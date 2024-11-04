Princess Beatrice on AI, climate, collaboration and being a tech optimist

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/luxury/2023/09/15/princesses-beatrice-and-eugenie-join-celebrities-on-london-fashion-week-red-carpet/" target="_blank">Princess Beatrice of York</a> has called for “collaboration” as a way forward for technology and energy leaders to ensure a sustainable future while ensuring a “reinvestment in the human” as technology advances. Speaking to <i>The National</i>, Princess Beatrice, who has a number of roles related to technology and entrepreneurship, said efforts have to be made to ensure that “dreamers have access to great tools to be able to think differently and ask questions of some of our large systems and actually move the needle for sustainability”. Princess Beatrice was in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/" target="_blank">the UAE</a> to attend the Enact Majlis which hosted more than 80 leaders working on issues in technology, energy and sustainability. Convened by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/11/04/providing-sustainable-energy-more-important-than-ever-dr-sultan-al-jaber-says/" target="_blank">Dr Sultan Al Jaber</a>, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, the event in Abu Dhabi focused on innovative and sustainable ways to provide the energy needed to power technological advances. She described Enact as “fantastic... as technology does need energy, and energy does need technology to really move the needle for a sustainable future”. Princess Beatrice said that the “most wonderful thing that I was able to take away from the Enact Majlis was the concept of collaboration”, adding that “what was incredible about this meeting is that it brought together not only those from the technical fields of technology but also energy so you can have a safe place to debate, come together, share ideas, share fears and come together to find solutions”. She lauded the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2024/01/18/cop28-legacy-runs-through-davos-debate/" target="_blank">inclusive nature of Cop28</a>, held in Dubai last year, saying: “We've learnt so much about collaboration from [Cop28 President] Dr Sultan Al Jaber and the Cop Presidency, with an open invitation for collaboration, that energy and spirit to say that we can't do this alone, it only comes with great partnerships, great conversations, and in moments where you have to lean into what's possible”. “We really see the legacy of Cop28 and the legacy of a fantastic meeting a year ago that really moved the needle to make sure that we can achieve what we need to achieve for our sustainable goals”. Calling herself a “technology optimist”, Princess Beatrice said: “With great data and with great technology, we can make better-informed decisions for our sustainable future.” She stressed that there are opportunities with a “fantastic relationship between high-quality data, fantastic professionals, and those who are prepared to invest in this as an opportunity to think about sustainability as well”. However, she acknowledged the concerns among some that access to technology may not be inclusive and may not address challenges in a manner suited to all. She responded by saying: “We have to ask questions. We have a responsibility to ask questions of this technology as well.” Asking those questions means connecting between different industries and interests. Princess Beatrice referred to Cop28, saying that “the legacy of Cop 28, the fact that it was hosted here in the UAE as one of the most important energy providers in the world, is in itself a phenomenal opportunity to demonstrate collaboration, making sure there is a voice at the table for those that are in traditional industries to be able to look at how they could do things more sustainably”. She added that “giving space for people to ask questions, and giving space to people to say I don't have all the answers”. When asked what prevents some of these partnerships from being realised, Princess Beatrice referenced her mother, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/09/30/duchess-of-york-shocked-and-saddened-by-murder-of-former-assistant/" target="_blank">Sarah of York</a>. She said: “Sometimes you have to ask permission to clear up a misunderstanding, which is one of my favourite phrases from my mother.” She added that as different leaders seek to drive change, they must find ways for “everybody to find their niche”, adding “we are the best of all of some of our parts”. Princess Beatrice said that one of her concerns was that “we have been working in silos for too long”, adding that there is an opportunity to break those barriers down. But that requires strong leadership and effort. She warned about expecting quick solutions, adding: “I don't believe in any way, shape or form that AI has got silver bullet solutions, it is the people who are using these technologies who can make a difference.” However, “AI for good meant a reinvestment in the human”, including digital skills. The British royal added: “We've got to reinvigorate how the human being is really at the centre of this narrative and investing in the human intelligence to make the most out of these tools.” Princess Beatrice has advocated for inclusivity in various ways, including for women. She said that there were “really fantastic women working across all of the technology spaces, but we have to be incredibly thoughtful about making sure that our role models do have the platforms that they need in order to thrive”. Part of that means ways to “showcase incredible talent across the board”. With advancements in AI and the speed of change the world is facing, Princess Beatrice said “there is no sort of end to innovation … it'll constantly be adapting and growing”. While she works on how AI can be a “force for good”, Princess Beatrice is also actively advocating for the technology to be inclusive. In addition to her work on technology, Princess Beatrice strongly advocates for “dyslexic thinking”, as she has dyslexia. She explains that “dyslexic thinking, with the use of applied intelligence, can work with a great relationship to make sure that we can ask the best questions and everyone deserves a seat at the table to make sure that these technologies are doing what they need to do and are in the right hands”. She added that “safety and security need to be paramount”.