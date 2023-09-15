Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie join celebrities on London Fashion Week red carpet

London Fashion Week officially kicked off on Thursday at a star-studded event co-hosted and organised by Anna Wintour, one of the industry's most powerful figures.

The fashion-filled Vogue World extravaganza was raising funds for the British arts scene, much like the Met Gala – another event hosted by Wintour – raises money for the fashion arm of the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan pose on the red carpet at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Reuters

The glittering evening, which also featured departing British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, saw a who's who of figures from the arts, fashion and royalty arriving at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Princess Eugenie was joined by sister Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Stormzy and FKA Twigs took to the stage to perform.

Some of the world's biggest models walked the red carpet, including Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah, Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser. They were joined by actress Sienna Miller who took a page out of Rihanna’s pregnancy playbook and put her bump out for all to see.

Orchestrated by Bafta and Olivier-winning director Stephen Daldry, the guest list also included designers Ozwald Boateng and Stella McCartney, actresses Carey Mulligan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet, who looked effortless in a white, double-breasted trouser suit.

Model Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, went for silver-screen glam, and looked fabulous with a dramatic white stole and neatly cropped hair.

Kate Winslet poses for photographers at the Vogue World event that kicked off London Fashion Week. AP

Actor Jared Leto arrived with his older brother and fellow Thirty Seconds to Mars band member, Shannon, while Andreas Kronthaler, the widower of Vivienne Westwood, arrived with the designer's granddaughter Cora Corre. Photographer Juergen Teller stayed true to his idiosyncratic self and turned up in a jacket, running shorts and trainers.

Milliner Stephen Jones wore one of his own creations, while TikTok star Khaby Lame donned black tie. Even modelling grand dame Twiggy was there, wearing a red velvet trouser suit.

Musician Rita Ora, British model Twiggy, and US model Wisdom Kaye. AFP

Rita Ora looked stunning in a strapless gown, while the cast of guests included actor James McAvoy and Games of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, as well as Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, the latter in beaded mesh Tamara Ralph haute couture.

As befits an evening to celebrate British culture, the fashion on the red carpet was eclectic, with a joyful sense of anything goes. It perfectly showcased what London Fashion Week is famous for: a beautifully cut sense of anarchy.