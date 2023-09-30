Duchess of York ‘shocked and saddened’ by murder of former assistant

A British royal has paid tribute to a former personal assistant who was found murdered in the US.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York said she was “shocked and saddened” by the death of Jenean Chapman, 46, who she remembered as “loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun”.

Police found Ms Chapman’s body in her apartment in central Dallas on Monday, NBC News reported.

Two days after the murder, her husband, James Patrick, was named as a suspect and taken into custody, the Dallas Police Department said.

Her sister Nicole Marshall told NBC News that Ms Chapman had been in an on-off relationship and had recently got married.

Duchess Sarah paid tribute in a post on Instagram, alongside a picture of a smiling Ms Chapman.

“I am shocked and saddened to learn that Jenean Chapman, who worked with me as my personal assistant many years ago, has been murdered in Dallas aged just 46. A suspect is in custody,” she said.

“Jenean was loyal, hardworking, beautiful and fun and my heart breaks for her family and friends. I heard from her just a couple of months ago and she seemed so happy.

“Her family is raising money to transport her body back to New York City and pay for legal and funeral costs.”

The duchess said she would be making a donation and hoped to support the family “in any way possible”.

She urged well-wishers to do the same if they can.