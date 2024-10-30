Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, says the UAE will continue to play a promiment role in global climate action. Ahmed Ramzan for The National
'It's the one planet we live on': UAE vows no decrease in global climate action

Cop29 must focus on finance if world is to remain serious about climate action, assistant minister says

John Dennehy
October 30, 2024