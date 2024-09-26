Cop28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber said the UAE's new climate plan will cover all greenhouse gases and every sector of the economy. Handout
Climate

UAE to submit new climate action plan before Cop29

Country's third nationally determined contribution aims to use artificial intelligence to drive decarbonisation

The National

September 26, 2024

