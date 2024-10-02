President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ruler of Dubai to discuss UAE growth

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday met Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to review efforts to advance the UAE's ambitions for growth.

The leaders held high-level talks at Al Marmoom in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, state news agency Wam reported.

Discussions focused on ways to meet the aspirations of the Emirates, support the well-being of the public and encourage development in sectors which contribute to the welfare of society.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed meet regularly to examine the country's progress and assess strategies in place to help achieve its goals. The two previously met at Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in May.

This latest meeting was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chief executive of Emirates airline and chairman of both Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Dubai Airports; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, and a number of senior officials.

