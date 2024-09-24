President Sheikh Mohamed meets Antony Blinken on official US visit

President Sheikh Mohamed met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan as part of his official US visit on Tuesday.

During the meetings, he discussed strategic relations and joint efforts to strengthen relations at various levels, state news agency Wam reports. Particular focus was placed on developments in the Middle East, and the importance of working to prevent the expansion of the war in Gaza.

The meeting with Mr Sullivan was also attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

US President Joe Biden welcomed Sheikh Mohamed to the White House on Monday for the first meeting between sitting UAE and US presidents on American soil since the Emirates was founded in 1971.

Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the country's “unwavering commitment” to its relations with the US. He spoke of the “power of partnerships” during the talks and said he looked forward to discussing relations between their countries.

A joint statement was later released, with a focus on business, climate, foreign policy and space exploration.

On Sunday, Sheikh Mohamed visited the Children's National Hospital in Washington and was given a tour as he was briefed on the hospital’s specialised departments.

