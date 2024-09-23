President Sheikh Mohamed begins official US visit

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/09/19/president-sheikh-mohameds-washington-trip-expected-to-see-uae-us-ties-deepen-further/" target="_blank">UAE President Sheikh Mohamed</a>'s official visit to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US</a> started on Monday, with talks aimed at bolstering ties between the countries. Sheikh Mohamed is to hold talks with US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden/" target="_blank">Joe Biden</a> at the White House on Monday. The meeting will be the first between sitting UAE and US presidents on American soil since the Emirates was founded in 1971. The meeting will explore opportunities to further expand the strategic partnership between the two countries, including in the fields of trade and investment, the economy, technology, AI, space, energy, and climate action, state news agency Wam reported. US Vice President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris/" target="_blank">Kamala Harris</a>, who is seeking to succeed Mr Biden in presidential elections in November, will also <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/20/sheikh-mohamed-usa-visit-washington/" target="_blank">meet</a> the UAE President. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/09/20/president-sheikh-mohameds-white-house-visit-shines-spotlight-on-decades-old-uae-us-trade-ties/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohamed's</a> landmark trip is expected to further bolster long-standing relations between the countries, with economic ties and the technology sector high on the agenda. While regional affairs are a key concern for both countries, Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE President, stressed that the visit will focus on bilateral ties and “how do we want to realign our relationship with America for the next 10 years". In a briefing in Dubai on Thursday, Dr Gargash noted that “sometimes people like to talk about some tensions in the relationship, but the big story is that this is our most important strategic relationship, regardless of fair or foul weather”, adding that the “relationship is growing”. Sheikh Mohamed has sought to strengthen the UAE-US alliance in recent years. He has met Mr <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/joe-biden" target="_blank">Biden</a> and Ms<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/kamala-harris" target="_blank"> Harris</a> previously and previously visited the US several times as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Biden speak frequently by phone and they <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/gulf-news/saudi-arabia/2022/07/16/joe-biden-invites-uae-president-sheikh-mohamed-to-washington-for-official-visit/" target="_blank">met in Jeddah</a> in 2022, and again at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/09/09/g20-us-president-joe-biden-thanks-uae-president-sheikh-mohamed-for-role-in-corridor-deal/" target="_blank">G20 summit</a> in New Delhi last year. Dr Gargash said “the main purpose of the visit, from an Emirati perspective, is investing in our future, and that's through an economic lens and through a real realignment with what's happening in AI and in technology”.