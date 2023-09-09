G20: US President Joe Biden thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for role in corridor deal

US President Joe Biden on Saturday thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for his key role in securing a milestone rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia.

The US, Saudi Arabia, EU, UAE and other G20 partners agreed to explore a shipping corridor project to augment trade between Europe and India.

“I do want to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Mr Biden said at an event to unveil the initiative, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

“I don’t think we’d be here without you.”

Mr Biden said the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor would unlock “endless opportunities” and would contribute to “a more stable, more prosperous, and integrated Middle East.”

The move comes amid US efforts for a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would lead to more countries recognising Israel.