G20: Rail and ports deal linking Middle East and South Asia expected on summit sidelines

A rail and ports deal linking the Middle East and South Asia is set to be announced on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi.

The US, Saudi Arabia, the EU, the UAE and other G20 partners are expected to sign an agreement to explore a shipping corridor project to augment trade flows between Europe and India, US deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said.

“Linking these key regions, we think, is a huge opportunity,” he said.

The deal will benefit low and middle-income countries in the region, and enable a critical role for the Middle East in global commerce, Reuters cited Mr Finer as saying.

"India began the Sabang port in Indonesia, the multimodal project with Myanmar and Thailand, Sagarmala in India, and Chabahar in Iran, so this corridor is a natural outcome and provides a vision," Srikanth Kondapalli, professor in Chinese studies at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, told The National.

"China's BRI has left in its wake debts in 16 countries including in this region with Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Kenya. India's spice route project thus becomes robust and with the Africa-Asia Growth Corridor with Indonesia and Japan, this becomes inclusive."

The move comes amid US efforts for a broader diplomatic deal in the Middle East that would have Saudi Arabia recognise Israel.

The corridor is aimed to link Middle East countries by railway and connect them to India by port, helping the flow of energy and trade from the Gulf to Europe, thereby cutting shipping times, costs and fuel use.

A greeting from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he waits on the leaders of the G20 countries, in New Delhi, India, on September 9, 2023. AP

While no immediate details of the value of the deal were available, AFP cited EU officials as saying that the plans, which are meant to counter China's vast investment in global infrastructure, aim to increase rail-bound trade between India and Europe by up to 40 per cent.

From the American viewpoint, the deal would help “turn the temperature down across the region” and “address a conflict where we see it”, Mr Finer said.

Michael Kugelman, South Asia Institute director at The Wilson Centre, said the plan could be a significant response to China's much-vaunted Belt and Road Initiative, which has spread Chinese influence, investments and commerce across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

With agency reports