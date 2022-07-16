Joe Biden invites UAE President Sheikh Mohamed to Washington for official visit

US President Joe Biden invited the UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed, to Washington for an official visit, during a meeting in Jeddah on Saturday.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Biden met for talks, before taking part in the Jeddah Security and Development Summit.

“We both understand that the challenges we face today only make it a lot more important that we spend more time together. I want to formally invite you to the States before this year’s out,” Mr Biden told Sheikh Mohamed.

The leaders "discussed regional and international opportunities and challenges, which necessitate close co-ordination between the UAE and the UAE, given their status as strategic partners," the Emirates news agency, Wam, reported.

It was the first time they met since Sheikh Mohamed was elected President last month, after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.

Their talks covered co-operation in the areas of economy, investment and sustainable development, as well as environmental preservation, climate change and food security, Wam reported.

Mr Biden offered his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed and the UAE over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on being elected as President by the Federal Supreme Council last month.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed "his appreciation for the sincere feelings shown by President Biden towards the UAE and its people", Wam said.

The UAE leader also offered his gratitude towards the "visit of the US delegation, headed by Vice President Kamala Harris, to offer condolences over the death of Sheikh Khalifa".

Leaders from all over the world visited the UAE to pay their respects after the death of Sheikh Khalifa.