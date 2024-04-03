Sheikh Mansour hosts iftar reception for ambassadors in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, hosted an iftar banquet in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

He welcomed a number of citizens, senior officials and ambassadors to the reception at Emirates Palace, state news agency Wam reported.

During the reception, Sheikh Mansour held conversations with the delegates and also wished for a bright future for the UAE under President Sheikh Mohamed's leadership.

The reception was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court.

Also in attendance was Martina Strong, US ambassador to the UAE, who was sworn into the position in September, nearly a year after President Joe Biden nominated her for the post.

Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is preparing for a surge in visitors in the final days of Ramadan, which are viewed as the most significant of the period.

Eid Al Fitr - which signifies the end of the Ramadan and the start of the Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar - will begin on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

The exact start will be determined by when the crescent moon is spotted, because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle.

