Sharjah introduces ten new electric buses on intercity routes

Sharjah is gearing up for a greener future after introducing ten new electric buses to serve three major intercity routes.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said on Sunday the fleet was now in operation on journeys to and from Dubai, Ajman and the coastal city of Al Hamriyah in Sharjah.

The public transport initiative is the first phase of a shift towards using buses which meet sustainability measures in line with the UAE's drive to reach net zero emissions by 2050, state news agency Wam reported.

Sharjah's authority said the three bus services were selected based on the results of comprehensive studies based on several criteria, including which routes were most frequently used and carried the most passengers.

Youssef Khamis Al Othmani, chairman of Sharjah's authority, said the ten buses were acquired after the success of trials involving two of the vehicles to test their suitably for the UAE climate. He said the number of electric buses on Sharjah's roads will expand as part of a renewable energy strategy aimed at cutting carbon footprint.

The new energy-efficient vehicles have been supplied by Chinese bus maker, King Long. They can hold 41 passengers, are air-conditioned and operate with a battery cooling system.

The road to net zero

The UAE views public transport as crucial to its ambitions to take cars off the road, reduce emissions and protect the environment.

In July, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority set out plans to introduce 636 more buses under a Dh1.1 billion action plan. The authority purchased 450 city service buses, featuring low floors for easy access for disabled people and special seating for children, 146 articulated and double-decker buses for high-density areas and 40 electric buses.

They are to be delivered throughout the remainder of this year and into 2025.

Dubai aims to convert all buses, taxis, and limousines to zero-emission vehicles, seeking 100 per cent conversion of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen-power by 2050.

Work is also being carried out to make taxi fleets more sustainable. In March last year, Sharjah transport authorities added 10 Tesla Model 3 cars to its roster of taxis. Four months later, Sharjah Taxi started testing Chinese Skywell electric vehicles for its limousine service. Tesla vehicles were used in Abu Dhabi last year under a partnership between the capital's Integrated Transport Centre and public taxi franchisee, Arabia Taxi Transportation.

The gradual shift away from petrol vehicles is crucial to the UAE's efforts to hit net-zero emission goals by 2050.

Last year, Dubai's authority announced that all taxis would be eco-friendly by 2027, meaning all public transport cars will be hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered by the end of the five-year plan.

