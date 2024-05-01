Electric lorries and buses to be built in new Abu Dhabi plant

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has teamed up with Emirates Global Industries – Alfahim Group to establish a new industrial centre aimed at boosting the emirate's electric vehicle sector.

The partnership, formalised in a preliminary agreement, will see the creation of a manufacturing plant for electric buses and lorries, in addition to developing energy storage and charging solutions for a number of industries and applications, the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both groups will work on the development of the transport and green solutions sector, as well as introducing training and qualification programmes for UAE citizens seeking careers in EV manufacturing, in co-operation with key private sector players, the statement said.

The agreement is in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, the government's plan to more than double the size of the manufacturing sector to Dh172 billion ($46.8 billion), create 13,600 skilled jobs and increase non-oil exports by 143 per cent to Dh178.8 billion by 2031.

“This partnership signals a milestone in our journey towards closer co-operation with the private sector in the field of manufacturing," Arafat Al Yafei, executive director of the Industrial Development Bureau, the department's arm mandated to develop and regulate the industrial sector, said in the statement.

"We are committed to providing comprehensive support to leading industry players through initiatives of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy."

The UAE is seeking to become a leader in smart transport systems as part of its efforts to promote and integrate sustainability, with Abu Dhabi at the forefront of the efforts.

In October, the UAE capital launched the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry cluster, a programme aimed at establishing Abu Dhabi as a major centre for the development of high-tech vehicles, to further diversify the economy and create thousands of jobs.

The new partnership reflects a commitment to "sustainable transport and mobility solutions through investment in the government-targeted sectors of assembly and manufacturing", said Ahmad Alfahim, chairman of Alfahim Group.

"The Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy provided us with a clear vision and opportunities to enhance our growth. Teaming up with [the department] and our other global partners will boost utilisation of electric commercial vehicle technology while fostering economic prosperity and environmental conservation in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”