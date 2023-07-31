New electric buses added to Sharjah's public transport fleet

Sharjah residents will soon be able to board two electric buses as the emirate continues to expand its drive towards more sustainable transport options.

The new vehicles were launched by Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), along with 10 new electric taxis.

The latest additions to the emirate's fleet are the next step in offering more environmentally friendly options for passengers, a project which has also included the introduction of more than 750 electric vehicles.

A fleet of Tesla Model S and Model 3 electric vehicles will also be launched soon in Sharjah.

The public are being urged to make use of the new transport options.

“The public transport network in the emirate serves every residential community, government office and business districts, providing a convenient, reliable and safe experience without causing environmental damage or pollution,” an RTA statement on Monday said.

The authority said the transition towards green transport solutions has been gradual and decisive, reflecting the emirate's commitment to environmental sustainability.

“The continuous development of the transportation infrastructure and reliance on clean energy is in synch with the UAE’s transition towards a green economy,” the RTA said.

Transport chiefs are planning an increase in the conversion rate of taxis becoming hybrid, ultimately aiming to reach 100 per cent, up from last year's 65 per cent target.

READ MORE Dubai plans to expand network of public car charging stations by 170% by 2025

It was announced this month that the emirate's RTA was trialling Chinese Skywell electric vehicles over a three-month period for its limousine service.

In February, Dubai announced that all taxis in the emirate will be hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered by 2027.

“The five-year plan ... aims to switch the entire taxi fleet into fully environmentally friendly [vehicles] within five years to achieve the targeted 100 per cent,” Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the Dubai RTA, said at the time.