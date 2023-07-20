Sharjah Taxi trialling Chinese Skywell electric vehicle

Sharjah Taxi has started testing Chinese Skywell electric vehicles for its limousine service.

The tests, which started in early June at Sharjah International Airport, will evaluate Skywell's advantages and suitability for its luxury fleet, based on its comfort, safety and security standards.

Earlier this year, Dubai Taxi Corporation announced a three-month trial of the Skywell SUV model to assess its suitability for its fleet.

The Skywell ET5 SUV gives a range of 520km and charges from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

The popularity of Chinese cars in the UAE has grown sharply in recent months, with one manufacturer, MG, revealed by Yallamotors as the fourth highest-selling brand in the Emirates from January to March.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, last week said the UAE plans to have fifty per cent electric vehicles on the roads by 2050. He also announced plans to develop a new network of electric vehicle charging stations across the country.

Sharjah Taxi, a part of Osool Transport Solutions, said it is expanding the number of electric charging stations across the emirate to cater for various electric vehicles. It also plans to explore other EV vehicle models.

“This vehicle aligns with our commitment to providing environmentally friendly transportation and reflects our dedication to sustainability and environmental preservation,” said Khaled Al Kindi, acting general manager of Osool Transport Solutions, which is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management.

The testing is part of Sharjah's goal of achieving carbon-free public transportation by 2050.

In March, Sharjah's Roads and Transport Authority added 10 Tesla Model 3 cars to its ranks.

Sharjah Taxi announced in October plans to convert 60 per cent of its fleet to hybrid vehicles by the end of 2022, as part of a wider plan to convert all cars to environmentally friendly means.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority in February announced that all taxis would be eco-friendly by 2027, meaning all public transport cars will be hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered by the end of the five-year plan.