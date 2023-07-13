UAE aims for 50% electric vehicles on roads by 2050

Fifty per cent of cars on UAE roads will be electric by 2050, a government minister has said.

A new network of electric vehicle charging stations will also be introduced across the country, state news agency Wam reported.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, on Thursday released details of the National Electric Vehicles Policy, recently approved by the UAE Cabinet.

He explained that the national policy will support the growing EV industry and the country's goal of reducing energy consumption by 40 per cent.

The policy also outlines the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes by 2050.

Mr Al Mazrouei said the policy aims to build a “national network of electric vehicle chargers to support electric vehicle owners” and “to regulate the electric vehicle market in the country” by building a package of incentives that serves the community.

He added that the policy will help to develop technical and legislative frameworks related to recycling EV batteries.

The policy was developed by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and is an outcome of the Global EV Market transformational project.

EV sales are “rapidly” increasing in the UAE, with the vehicles making up more than 1 per cent of the overall car market.

Demand for EVs in the UAE has continued to rise and is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028, according to the global electric mobility readiness index published last year.

Earlier this month, Dubai announced it would expand its network of public charging stations for EVs by 170 per cent by 2025.

Green charging stations in the emirate will increase from 370 to more than 1,000 in less than three years, Dubai Media Office said at the time.