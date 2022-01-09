Dubai taxi fleet boosted by 1,770 new hybrid vehicles

The cars, powered by fuel and electricity, will be vital to efforts to cut carbon emissions

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that 1,770 hybrid taxis have been added to the fleet in the emirate. Photo: RTA
Patrick Ryan
Jan 9, 2022

Dubai has almost doubled its fleet of hybrid public taxis as part of a drive to slash carbon emissions and boost the environment.

An extra 1,770 hybrid vehicles, which are powered by fuel and electricity, will hit the roads.

The additions bring the number of hybrid vehicles owned by Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) to 4,105, which account for more than 70 per cent of the total fleet (5,721).

The eco-friendly cars represent the bulk of the introduction of 2,200 new taxis announced by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority.

“RTA is also keen to scale up the taxi and limo fleet to keep pace with the fast development seen by Dubai and support the integration of mass transit networks to make it easier for commuters to reach their final destinations,” said Mattar Al Tayer, RTA director general and chairman.

“The procurement of new vehicles is in line with DTC’s efforts to uplift the calibre of Dubai taxi services and deliver a unique taxi experience that eases the mobility of residents and tourists.”

He said the continuing investment in hybrid vehicles would help the emirate curb carbon emissions and reach the target of 56 per cent of the fleet comprising eco-friendly vehicles.

Updated: January 9th 2022, 12:06 PM
DubaiUAETransportTaxi
