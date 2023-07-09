Dubai plans to expand network of public car charging stations by 170% by 2025

Dubai plans to expand its network of public charging stations for electric vehicles by 170 per cent by 2025 as part of plans to boost its eco-friendly infrastructure and support green mobility.

Electric vehicles' green charging stations in the emirate will increase from 370 currently to over 1,000 stations in less than three years, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.

“Dubai recognises that green mobility is the future of transportation,” Saeed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said.

“By encouraging electric vehicle usage, Dewa's EV Green Charger Initiative contributes not only to carbon emissions reduction but also fosters sustainable practices throughout Dubai.”

The UAE is expanding efforts to shift to greener technologies under its Net Zero by 2050 strategic goal, which calls for Dh600 billion to be invested in clean and renewable energy sources in the next three decades.

Global sales of electric cars are set to rise with 2023 expected to be another record year for sales. Electric cars are forecast to make up one-fifth of the overall car market share by the end of the year, according to the International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2023 report in April. Electric cars’ share of the overall car market has risen from around 4 per cent in 2020 to 14 per cent in 2022 and is set to increase further to 18 per cent this year, based on IEA's latest projections.

According to the agency, more than 10 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2022 with sales expected to grow 35 per cent this year to reach about 14 million.

Demand for EVs in the UAE is projected to grow at an annual rate of 30 per cent between 2022 and 2028, according to the Global Electric Mobility Readiness Index published last year. It ranked the country eighth globally in terms of electric mobility readiness.

Dewa has more than 370 charging stations across Dubai currently.

Dubai introduces its first driverless taxis

The stations are available round the clock at locations such as petrol stations and public parks in addition to those located at Dewa's customer happiness centres and shopping centres.

Dewa's EV green chargers have provided 13,264 MWh of electricity from 2015 to the end of 2022, powering a cumulative electric vehicle distance of over 66.3 million kilometres.

By the end of 2022, the stations recorded more than 720,000 charging sessions conducted by 9,653 registered electric vehicles.

Efforts to boost the emirate’s public charging infrastructure have reduced carbon emissions by 236,700 tonnes as of April 2023.

“The expansion of Dubai’s public charging infrastructure and the growing use of electric vehicles by its residents is set to reinforce the city’s emergence as a leader in green mobility,” according to Dubai Media Office statement.

“The growing pace of Dubai’s transition to eco-friendly transportation is also set to enhance its profile as the world’s best city to live, work and visit and consolidate its status as one of the globe’s top three urban economies, a key objective of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.”

The Cabinet last week also approved the first preliminary national licence for self-driving cars, granting it to Chinese company WeRide, as part of efforts to transform the UAE's transport sector and move towards a future economy.

WeRide will begin testing all types of autonomous vehicles on UAE roads.