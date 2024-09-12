A short film has been released commemorating Sheikh Mohammed's time as a cadet in a UK military training school. @MBRCLDofficial
A short film has been released commemorating Sheikh Mohammed's time as a cadet in a UK military training school. @MBRCLDofficial

News

UAE

Watch: Short film shows Sheikh Mohammed's time at UK cadet training school

Documentary released to mark 20th anniversary of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development

The National

September 12, 2024