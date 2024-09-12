Watch: Short film shows Sheikh Mohammed's time at UK cadet training school

A new short film celebrates the time <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/07/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-takes-a-trip-on-dubai-metro/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spent as a cadet in a UK military training school. The documentary has been released to mark the 20th anniversary of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, Dubai Media Office reported on social media platform X. The video shows a young <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/09/sheikh-mohammed-announces-plans-for-national-university-of-dubai/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed</a> undergoing training at the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot, England, in 1968. The video can be watched below: There are also testimonies from those who witnessed Sheikh Mohammed's time at the cadet training school. "We knew he was going to have a position of importance," said Lt Col Richard Chetwyn Stapylton, from the light infantry, speaking in the short documentary. "The reason he was given the appointment was because he had shown capability of being a leader." The documentary shows a young Sheikh Mohammed going through the paces, only a few years before he became Minister of Defence in 1971. "Sheikh Mohammed always had that essence, the essence you see today, the essence that made him the youngest minister of defence in the world - that essence was there," UK historian Graeme Wilson says in the video.