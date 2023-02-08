Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends Zayed II Military College's 47th graduation ceremony

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the 47th class of cadet officers at Zayed II Military College in Al Ain on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed shared photos of the ceremony on Twitter.

“There are men who care for our homeland, protect its borders, and safeguard it,” he said.

“May God bless them, take care of them, and guide them on their way.”

Read More UAE forces in action for military drills

Zayed II Military College has been a training ground for military expertise.

It was established weeks after the UAE was founded and has been integral to the security and stability of the country.

Last year, the college celebrated its 50th anniversary.