UAE forces in action for military drills

Members of the UAE Armed Forces are in action for a series of military drills.

Air, sea and land units are taking part in the Joint Emirates Shield/51 exercise.

The first operation, Duty Force (Zayed) and run by the airborne forces, began overnight on Saturday.

Maj Gen Saleh Al Ameri, commander of joint operations, said the first phase was completed with the success.

“All mobilisation duties were completed within the specified time, despite high risks in the operations environment,” he said.

The Ministry of Defence said the exercise was part of a series of operational drills aimed at boosting the combat readiness and efficiency of the UAE Armed Forces' major units at all times.

The elite Presidential Guard is among the forces taking part.