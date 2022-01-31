UAE's landmark Zayed II Military College celebrates 50th anniversary

President Sheikh Khalifa spoke of the nation's “great pride” in Zayed II Military College on its 50th anniversary.

Sheikh Khalifa praised the Al Ain centre of excellence for instilling the crucial values of “loyalty and sacrifice” in generations of soldiers serving the Emirates.

The college — established only weeks after the UAE was founded — has been integral to the security and stability of the country throughout its history.

In a speech to mark its own Golden Jubilee, Sheikh Khalifa said the institution's work was a fitting tribute to the UAE's Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed.

“Today, we celebrate with pride the anniversary of the establishment of the Zayed II Military College, joining the sons of this prestigious military edifice and the academic beacon, in celebrating the achievements of 50 years of hard work, success, the consolidation of the values of loyalty and sacrifice in defending the homeland and its gains,” said Sheikh Khalifa, in a message carried by state news agency Wam.

“The distinguished march of the college reflects the strong will and sincere determination of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed, and his brothers, the founding fathers.

“We express our great pride in the accomplishments achieved by the pioneering college over the past decades, and its honourable graduates.”

He stressed the need for Zayed II Military College to continue to be a training ground for military expertise and to play a significant role in the country's march forward in the next 50 years.

“We pray to God Almighty to protect the UAE and its people and perpetuate the blessing of security, stability and unity on us,” Sheikh Khalifa concluded.

College continues Sheikh Zayed's legacy

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attends the graduation ceremony of the 45th batch of cadet officers of the Zayed II Military College in Al Ain. Dubai Media Office

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, offered his congratulations to all affiliated with the college on its sustained success.

"Sheikh Zayed foresaw the future with his wise vision and sought to establish the UAE Armed Forces to protect the nation," said Sheikh Mohammed in comments published by Wam.

"He also realised the best way to invest in people is to educate them, so he started establishing military colleges and institutes. He founded this college that carries his name.

"Zayed II Military College has continued his legacy and has proven itself worthy, as it produces armed forces recruits who have assumed vital positions.

"On this special occasion, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to this major establishment, which has performed its duty with full devotion and dedication for half a century, promoting the principles of Emirati military standards and teaching recruits the values of sacrifice, dedication and giving.

"I also congratulate the 46th batch, whose graduation coincides with the country’s golden jubilee, for continuing their academic and military education and urged them to continue the process of learning and military practice."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said the college and others like it had played a key role in training the country's military personnel.

"Over the past years, Zayed II Military College, along with other military colleges, institutes and schools in the country, has played an important and essential role in providing our armed forces with trained and qualified military and administrative cadres in various disciplines, and graduating generations of soldiers armed with the knowledge, values and authentic morals of the Emirati military," said Sheikh Mohamed on Wam.

Sheikh Mohamed commended Sheikh Khalifa for his support of the armed forces.

The college has been a driving force behind the country's military success for decades.

In February 2021, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, attended a graduation ceremony for the college's 45th batch of cadet officers.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his pride in the military graduates and their commitment to serve the UAE.

The firm foundations the college has laid down will be built on for decades to come.

In November, the UAE announced plans to open its first military university to train the next generation of armed forces officers.

Zayed Military University, expected to open early this year, will prepare cadets with a combination of academic courses and military training.

It will be the first in the region to offer full undergraduate degrees to military students, officials say. Specialised colleges for the army, air force and navy exist elsewhere in the Gulf.

“But this is the first university where cadets can be trained in any military branch under one roof,” Brig Gen Waleed Al Naqbi, deputy commandant of the university, told The National.