Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his son Sheikh Majid during his Passing Out Parade at Sandhurst on August 11, 2006. Getty Images
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and his son Sheikh Majid during his Passing Out Parade at Sandhurst on August 11, 2006. Getty Images
Timeframe: When Sheikh Majid was awarded the Sword of Honour at Sandhurst
The honour is given to the best cadet following the British military academy’s gruelling 44-week course