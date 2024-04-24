President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad renew call for Gaza ceasefire

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

President Sheikh Mohamed and Bahrain's King Hamad issued a renewed plea for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during talks in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two leaders urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities to help bring peace to the war-torn enclave, state news agency Wam reported.

They underlined the importance of preserving civilian lives and ensuring access to crucial humanitarian aid to those in need.

They said global action should be focused on delivering a “just and comprehensive regional peace”, protecting the rights of Palestinians and supporting a two-state solution to the unfolding conflict.

More than 34,200 people have been killed with 77,229 injured in Gaza according to the enclave's Health Ministry.

Standing together

Sheikh Mohamed and King Hamad discussed the upcoming Arab Summit, which is set to be staged in Bahrain on May 16.

They expressed their hope that the gathering would “produce constructive outcomes and decisions to strengthen Arab solidarity and unity” and promote economic and sustainable development.

Read More Gaza's hunger tops list of Middle East food crises affecting 37 million people

The two men reflected on the long-standing ties which bind the Gulf neighbours, emphasising the benefits of continued co-operation and consultation.

King Hamad spoke of his pride in the close links between the leadership and people of their nations.

The Bahraini leader has a residence in Abu Dhabi and visits the UAE regularly.

Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Bahrain in February to meet King Hamad.

Over a lunch meeting in Manama, the leaders spoke about their common goals and how to strengthen joint action on behalf of the GCC.