Dubai's busiest Metro stations in 2024 revealed

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/08/sheikh-mohammed-wants-every-dubai-metro-train-to-arrive-on-time-as-service-turns-15/" target="_blank">Dubai Metro</a> could be on track for a record-setting year as it marks its milestone 15th anniversary. The driverless <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/dubai-to-double-number-of-metro-stations-by-2040-under-public-transport-drive/" target="_blank">public transport network</a> welcomed more than 175 million passengers on board in the first eight months of the year, closing in on the 260 million journeys made in 2023. It could well surpass last year's impressive figure as Dubai moves into the winter season and public transport services benefit from a continuing population boom. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority released data this week - to coincide with the service turning 15 - revealing the busiest <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/06/dubais-mashreq-metro-station-to-be-renamed-insurancemarket/" target="_blank">Metro stations</a> for commuters on both the Green and Red lines, covering the first six months of the year. The statistics do not represent the number of individual users, but the number of times a journey started or ended at a specific station. The two most used stations are BurJuman and Union, where the two Metro routes intersect, allowing passengers to change from one line to the other. BurJuman station, between Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street and Khalid Bin Al Waleed Road in Bur Dubai, received 7.8 million passengers from January to the end of June. Union station in Al Rigga recorded 6.3 million passengers to take second spot in the rail rankings, closely followed by the connecting Al Rigga station on the Red line, with 6.2 million passengers. Mall of the Emirates station, which provides direct access to one of Dubai's most popular malls, had 5.6 million trips, with Business Bay station next with 5.2 million. Both stations are on the Red line. On the Green line, Sharaf DG station ranked first with 4.7 million passengers, followed by Baniyas station with 4.1 million, and Stadium station with 3.3 million passengers. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/07/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-takes-a-trip-on-dubai-metro/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, reflected on Dubai Metro's 15th anniversary by setting a goal of 100 per cent punctuality. Sheikh Mohammed said the efficiency of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/dubai-to-double-number-of-metro-stations-by-2040-under-public-transport-drive/" target="_blank">high-speed rail service</a>, which he launched on September 9, 2009, epitomised Dubai's culture of demanding “quality and punctuality” and its goals to provide the best living and working environment for all. Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Metro had transported 2.4 billion passengers since its first trains hit the tracks 15 years ago, with an impressive punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent. “We want it to be 100 per cent,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Sunday. “Commitment to appointments is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value.”