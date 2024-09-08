The Dubai Metro had transported 2.4 billion passengers in the 15 years since its opening, according to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. AFP
Sheikh Mohammed wants every Dubai Metro train to arrive on time as service turns 15

Ruler of Dubai raises ambitions as he pays tribute to milestone achievement in emirate's development

The National

September 08, 2024