Sheikh Mohammed wants every Dubai Metro train to arrive on time as service turns 15

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/07/15/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid-takes-a-trip-on-dubai-metro/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has set out the emirate's ambitions for every <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/dubai-metro-a-timeline-1.236664" target="_blank">Dubai Metro</a> train to arrive on time as the landmark <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/07/30/dubai-records-337-million-public-transport-journeys-in-first-half-of-2023/">public transport</a> network prepares to mark its 15th anniversary. Sheikh Mohammed said the efficiency of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/06/30/dubai-to-double-number-of-metro-stations-by-2040-under-public-transport-drive/" target="_blank">high-speed rail service</a> – which he launched on September 9, 2009 – epitomised Dubai's culture of demanding “quality and punctuality” and its goals to provide the best living and working environment for all. Sheikh Mohammed said Dubai Metro had transported 2.4 billion passengers since its first trains hit the tracks 15 years ago, with an impressive punctuality rate of 99.7 per cent. “We want it to be 100 per cent,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on X on Sunday. “Commitment to appointments is a culture, a virtue, and a noble cultural value. “[The] Dubai Metro project represents Dubai’s culture, which is based on quality, punctuality, and creating the best environment for living and working in the world. “Our thanks and appreciation to all Dubai Metro workers for their efforts in preserving this cultural value.” Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, said the continued growth of Dubai Metro was testament to Sheikh Mohammed's vision and underlined the emirate's ability to develop "mega projects". "The first project of its kind in the region, Dubai Metro has set global records," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. on Sunday. "Starting with 20,000 passengers a day, the metro's ridership has steadily grown to now serve more than 730,000 passengers daily. Dubai Metro reflects the emirate’s ethos of quality, decisive leadership and ability to rapidly execute mega projects." The Dubai Metro remains pivotal to the emirate's efforts to promote public transport and encourage people to leave their cars at home, helping to alleviate congestion and boost the environment. More than 700 million journeys were made on public transport in Dubai last year – encompassing the metro, tram, public buses, marine transport, taxis and shared mobility such as e-hail, smart car rentals and bus-on-demand services. Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said 260 million journeys were made on Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines in 2023, a 15 per cent increase on the previous year. In June, Dubai unveiled plans to more than double its number of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/transport/2023/11/25/dubai-metro-blue-line-where-will-it-go-and-when-will-it-open/" target="_blank">Metro</a> and tram stations by 2040 under a major public transport development drive. Dubai currently has 55 Metro stations – 35 on the red line and 20 on the green line – as well as 11 tram stops, according to the website of the RTA, which operates the emirate's rail network. This number is to be increased to 96 stations spanning 140km by 2030, the Dubai Media Office said.