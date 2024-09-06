Trains undergo testing at the Dubai Marina end of the track one week before opening on September 9, 2009. Stephen Lock / The National
Timeframe: When Dubai Metro opened on 09.09.09 - and changed the city for ever

The rail network was inaugurated at the time of the global financial crisis, but kept the city's grand ambitions on track

Razmig Bedirian
September 06, 2024