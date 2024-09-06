Timeframe: When Dubai Metro opened on 09.09.09 - and changed the city for ever

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai-metro/" target="_blank">Dubai Metro</a> is turning 15 this month. The rail network was opened at a moment of heightened synchronicity. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, officially inaugurated the Dubai Metro on September 9, 2009, at 9 minutes and 9 seconds past 9pm. It was a significant time for such an ambitious project to be launched. Dubai, and the world at large, was in the throes of a financial crisis. Markets were steeped in uncertainty and construction projects around the globe had come to a halt. Yet, despite challenges, the project was launched on schedule, though it was smaller than planned. Initially, only 10 stations of the Red Line were opened. Construction of the remaining 19 was completed by April 2010, opening sequentially across the following year. Jebel Ali Station, the final stop of the Red Line was opened in March 2011. While the Red Line runs from Al Rashidiya to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2022/08/31/jafza-records-19-growth-in-trade-in-2021-despite-supply-chain-disruptions/" target="_blank">Jebel Ali Free Zone</a>, the Green Line connects Al Qusais 2 to Al Jaddaf. The Green Line was launched on September 9, 2011. Since their launch, both lines have been extended. A significant expansion took place for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/expo-2020-dubai/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 Dubai</a>, with the Red Line increasing by 15km to connect to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/expo-2020/2022/04/01/expo-2020-site-to-be-transformed-into-a-futuristic-city/" target="_blank">Expo 2020 site</a>. As the Green Line opened and more stations became operational, usage of the metro dramatically increased. According to stats by the Roads and Transport Authority, more than 225 million trips were made in 2022, a sizable jump from when the network opened and almost seven million people used it. Dubai Metro now consists of 55 stations. The Red Line consists of 35 stations, while the Green Line comprises 20. The metro also connects to the Dubai Tram that runs along Al Sufouh Road, connecting <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/living-in-dubai-marina-1.1106395" target="_blank">Dubai Marina </a>to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/palm-jumeirah/" target="_blank">Palm Jumeirah</a>. The tram system is connected to the Red Line via the DMCC and Sobha Realty stations. There are <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/dubais-expanding-metro-boosts-its-20-minute-city-ambitions/" target="_blank">significant plans </a>to augment Dubai Metro. Earlier this year, plans to more than double the number of stations were revealed. Stations are projected to increase to 96 by 2030 and 140 by 2040. The expansion comes as part of the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2022/12/12/dubai-urban-plan-sheikh-mohammed-property/" target="_blank"> Dubai 2040 Urban Plan</a>, which aims to facilitate access to 80 per cent of residents’ daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes on foot or by bicycle.