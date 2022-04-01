Expo 2020 site to be transformed into a futuristic city

A spectacular show featuring hundreds of performers brought the curtain down on the world's fair on Thursday night.

The “greatest show on Earth” came to an end after six months of colourful festivities that recorded close to 25 million visits.

But what happens next? What will stay and what will go?

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer for Expo 2020 Dubai, tells The National how the site will be transformed into a futuristic city where people can live, work and play.