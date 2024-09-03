UAE cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi is making his debut at the Paralympics Games in Paris. Photo: Mohammed Al Murawwi
UAE cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi is making his debut at the Paralympics Games in Paris. Photo: Mohammed Al Murawwi

News

UAE

'There is no disability': Emirati Paralympic cyclist says determination is key

Ahmed Al Badwawi has his eyes on more glory after the Paris Paralympics 2024

Ramola Talwar Badam
Ramola Talwar Badam

September 03, 2024