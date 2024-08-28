Google celebrates start of Paris Paralympics 2024 with special doodle

A special doodle unveiled by Google to celebrate the start of the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games is now appearing on most of the platform's worldwide search engines.

Similar to the first doodle that appeared on July 26 to mark the start of the Olympics in the French capital, this one features animated birds soaring high in the sky around the famed golden-topped obelisk at the centre of Place de la Concorde.

The French resorts of Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics, but Paris is hosting the Paralympics for the first time.

The Games begin on Wednesday and run until September 8. An estimated 4,400 athletes are set compete in 549 events, which will take place across 18 locations. Venues include the Grand Palais, the Chateau de Versailles and the Stade de France.

The UAE is sending a 13-strong contingent to the Games. All eyes will be on star shooter Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani, who will be looking to win his third gold medal following victories at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020. Al Aryani also secured three silvers at the Rio Games in 2016.

Cyclist Ahmed Al Badwawi and shot-putter Maryam Al Zeyoudi will be the UAE’s flag-bearers at Wednesday's opening ceremony.

The Paralympic movement dates back to 1948 when German neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organised sporting events for injured veterans at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in the north-west of London.

The Stoke Mandeville Games coincided with the 1948 London Olympics on grounds next to the hospital, which was later developed into a stadium.

