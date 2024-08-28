Judoka Maryam Al Dhanhani from the UAE is the first GCC woman to compete in judo in the Paralympics. She is visually impaired and is part of a 13-strong UAE squad in Paris. Chris Whiteoak / The National

‘I see from my heart’: Visually impaired Emirati to make history in Paralympic judo

Maryam Al Dhanhani keen to show her ‘superpower’ at the Paris Paralympics 2024

Ramola Talwar Badam
August 28, 2024