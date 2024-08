Great Britain's Terry Bywater and Lucy Shuker at the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Smarter and more effective promotion of these games suggest that society is moving closer towards truly appreciating disabled sports. PA

Great Britain's Terry Bywater and Lucy Shuker at the Arc de Triomphe ahead of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. Smarter and more effective promotion of these games suggest that society is moving closer Show more