Paralympics 2024 torch begins Paris journey from 'birthplace' near London

The countdown to the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/" target="_blank">Paris Paralympic Games </a>began on Saturday as the Paralympic flame was lit near the hospital in England where the idea for the competition was formed. The Paralympic movement dates back to 1948 when German neurologist Ludwig Guttmann organised sporting events for injured veterans at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, north west of London. The Stoke Mandeville Games coincided with the 1948 London Olympics on grounds next to the hospital. It was later developed into a stadium where Saturday's ceremony took place. The flame will now travel to France under the English Channel for a four-day relay from Atlantic Ocean shores to Mediterranean beaches, from mountains in the Pyrenees to the Alps. The torch lighting ceremony was attended by Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 organising committee, and Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee. The torch journey will end in Paris on Wednesday during the opening ceremony, which will include the lighting of a unique Olympic cauldron attached to a hot-air balloon that will fly over the French capital every evening during 11 days of competition. It will mark the continuation of a grand tradition that started when the first Paralympic Games took place in Rome in 1960, where 400 athletes competed from 23 countries. It was the first time since the London Olympics in 2012 that the Paralympic flame was lit at its Stoke Mandeville home. The flame will pass through the Channel Tunnel on Sunday, with 24 British torchbearers taking it halfway, before handing it over to 24 French torchbearers, who will take it to Calais. Then torches will travel across France from Sunday to Wednesday. The flame will then reach Paris and the Olympic cauldron, located in the Tuileries Gardens. Interest for the Paralympics is very high among Parisians. Some 2.5 million tickets have been put on sale for the event, with more than 1.75m already snapped up and around a dozen sports almost sold out. Around 4,400 athletes will compete in 549 events, which will take place in 18 competition sites, including 16 identical to their Olympic counterparts. These include the Grand Palais, the Chateau de Versailles and the Stade de France. The UAE will be sending a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/08/21/meet-the-emirati-athletes-heading-for-the-paris-paralympic-games/" target="_blank">13-strong contingent to the Games</a>, which run from August 28 to September 8. All eyes will be on UAE star shooter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/olympics/2024/08/20/uae-shooter-abdullah-sultan-al-aryani-aims-for-gold-at-paralympics-in-paris/" target="_blank">Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani</a>, who will be looking to win his third gold medal following victories at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020. Al Aryani also secured three silvers at the Rio Games in 2016.