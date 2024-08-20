The UAE's Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani after winning gold in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
The UAE's Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani after winning gold in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympic Games in 2021. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
UAE shooter Abdullah Sultan Al Aryani aims for gold at Paralympics in Paris
Emirati has won five medals in past three Games, making him one of most successful ever athletes in the discipline
The National
20 August, 2024