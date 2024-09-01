Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, second left, and his teammates before their men’s sitting volleyball match against Ukraine on Friday at the Paris Paralympics. AFP
Iran's Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, second left, and his teammates before their men’s sitting volleyball match against Ukraine on Friday at the Paris Paralympics. AFP

No bed available in Paris Paralympic village for world's second tallest man

Sitting volleyball star Morteza Mehrzadselakjani 'going to lie on the floor'

Lemma Shehadi
September 01, 2024