With Olympics over, France is back to facing an uncertain future

President Macron and his wife Brigitte were among the spectators of the ceremony. PA
Actor Tom Cruise holds the flag during the Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Reuters
A fireworks display during the closing ceremony at Stade de France. Getty images
Cruise was part of the star-studded event. AFP
The actor left the stadium with the Olympic flag on a motorbike. AFP
Dancers perform during the event at Stade de France. Getty Images
American singer Her sang the USA's national anthem. Getty Images
French singer-songwriter Yseult was one of the performers of the night. AFP
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, left, and World Athletics president Sebastian Coe presented the medals for the women's marathon. AFP
Athletes arrive for the closing ceremony. PA
French President Emmanuel Macron was also in attendance. EPA
French athletes pass one of their host down the line at the ceremony. Reuters
Women's marathon gold medallist, Sifan Hassan from Netherlands. AFP
Flagbearers parade at the ceremony. AP
Angolan canoeist Benilson Sanda at the ceremony. AFP
French athletes bid farewell to the rest of the world. Reuters
Nigerian athletes at the closing ceremony. AFP
Saudi athletes join in the festivities. EPA
India's flagbearers, shooter Manu Bhaker, right, and field hockey player Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, at the closing ceremony. Reuters
China's contingent of athletes enters the arena. Reuters
Canada's athletes celebrate. AFP
A huge Stade de France crowd watches as the athletes parade. Reuters
French singer Zaho de Sagazan performs Under the Paris Sky at the ceremony. Getty Images
The athletes gather in the stadium for the closing ceremony. Reuters
The Japanese contingent waves to the crowds. AP
Team Algeria joins the celebrations. Getty Images
French swimmer Leon Marchand carries the Olympic flame. Getty Images
Athletes enter the stadium en masse, instead of being separated by countries for the closing ceremony. AFP
A performance by an orchestra at the event. Reuters
Sharon Van Rouwendaal from the Netherlands won a gold medal for the swimming marathon. AFP
Saudi athletes at the event. AFP
President Macron and his wife Brigitte were among the spectators of the ceremony. PA
The National
Opinion
With Olympics over, France is back to facing an uncertain future
Colin Randall
Colin Randall is a former executive editor of The National, and writes on the UK and France
13 August, 2024