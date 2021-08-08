Tokyo 2020: All the Mena medallists from a thrilling Olympics - in pictures

An extraordinary Olympic Games came to a close on Sunday, after just over two weeks of mesmerising action.
There were some thrillng perfromances across all the sports, and the athletes from the Middle East and North Africa certainly played their part.
Below and in the gallery are all the athletes from the region who won a medal at Tokyo 2020.
Bahrain
Kalkidan Gezahegne, silver, women's 10,000m
Egypt
Feryal Abdelaziz, gold, women's karate +61kg
Ahmed Elgendy, silver, men's individual modern pentathlon
Giana Lotfy, bronze, women's -61kg karate
Seif Eissa, bronze, men's -80kg taekwondo
Hedaya Malak, bronze, women's -67kg taekwondo
Mohamed Elsayed, bronze, men's Greco-Roman wrestling 67kg
Iran
Sajad Ganjzadeh, gold, men's +75kg karate
Javad Foroughi, gold, men's 10m air pistol
Ali Davoudi, silver, men's +109kg weightlifting
Mohammadreza Geraei, gold, men's Greco-Roman 67kg wrestling
Hassan Yazdanicharati, silver, men's 86kg freestyle wrestling
Amir Hossein Zare, bronze, men's freestyle 125kg wrestling
Mohammadhadi Saravi, bronze, men's Greco-Roman 97kg wrestling
Israel
Artem Dolgopyat, gold, men's floor gymnastics
Israel, bronze, mixed team judo
Linoy Ashram, gold, women's individual all-round rhythmic gymnastics
Abishag Semberg, bronze, women's -49kg taekwondo
Jordan
Abdel Rahman Almasatfa, bronze, men's -67kg karate
Saleh Elsharabaty, silver, men's -80kg taekwondo
Kuwait
Abdullah Alrashidi, bronze, men's skeet
Morocco
Soufiane El Bakkali, gold, men's 3,000m steeplechase
Qatar
Mutaz Essa Barshim, gold, men's high jump
Cherif Younoussane/Ahmed Tijan, bronze, men's beach volleyball
Fares Ibrahim Elbakh, gold, men's 96kg weightlifting
Saudi Arabia
Tareq Hamedi, silver, men's +75kg karate
Syria
Man Asaad, bronze, men's weightlifting +109kg
Tunisia
Ahmed Hafnaoui, gold, men's 400m freestyle swimming
Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, silver, men's -58kg taekwondo
