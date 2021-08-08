Tokyo 2020: All the Mena medallists from a thrilling Olympics - in pictures

Kalkidan Gezahegne, of Bahrain, celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women's 10,000 metres in Tokyo. (Matthias Schrader/AP)

An extraordinary Olympic Games came to a close on Sunday, after just over two weeks of mesmerising action.

There were some thrillng perfromances across all the sports, and the athletes from the Middle East and North Africa certainly played their part.

Below and in the gallery are all the athletes from the region who won a medal at Tokyo 2020.

Bahrain

Kalkidan Gezahegne, silver, women's 10,000m

Egypt

Feryal Abdelaziz, gold, women's karate +61kg

Ahmed Elgendy, silver, men's individual modern pentathlon

Giana Lotfy, bronze, women's -61kg karate

Seif Eissa, bronze, men's -80kg taekwondo

Hedaya Malak, bronze, women's -67kg taekwondo

Mohamed Elsayed, bronze, men's Greco-Roman wrestling 67kg

Iran

Sajad Ganjzadeh, gold, men's +75kg karate

Javad Foroughi, gold, men's 10m air pistol

Ali Davoudi, silver, men's +109kg weightlifting

Mohammadreza Geraei, gold, men's Greco-Roman 67kg wrestling

Hassan Yazdanicharati, silver, men's 86kg freestyle wrestling

Amir Hossein Zare, bronze, men's freestyle 125kg wrestling

Mohammadhadi Saravi, bronze, men's Greco-Roman 97kg wrestling

Israel

Artem Dolgopyat, gold, men's floor gymnastics

Israel, bronze, mixed team judo

Linoy Ashram, gold, women's individual all-round rhythmic gymnastics

Abishag Semberg, bronze, women's -49kg taekwondo

Jordan

Abdel Rahman Almasatfa, bronze, men's -67kg karate

Saleh Elsharabaty, silver, men's -80kg taekwondo

Kuwait

Abdullah Alrashidi, bronze, men's skeet

Morocco

Soufiane El Bakkali, gold, men's 3,000m steeplechase

Qatar

Mutaz Essa Barshim, gold, men's high jump

Cherif Younoussane/Ahmed Tijan, bronze, men's beach volleyball

Fares Ibrahim Elbakh, gold, men's 96kg weightlifting

Saudi Arabia

Tareq Hamedi, silver, men's +75kg karate

Syria

Man Asaad, bronze, men's weightlifting +109kg

Tunisia

Ahmed Hafnaoui, gold, men's 400m freestyle swimming

Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi, silver, men's -58kg taekwondo

