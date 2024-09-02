Dubai Police unveil Zeekr 001 electric patrol car

Dubai Police have added a high-performance electric patrol car to the force's growing fleet to aid efforts to boost traffic management and improve incident response times.

The Zeekr 001 is the latest electric vehicle to be acquired by the force as the UAE steps up a long-term clean energy drive. It packs 544 horsepower and can accelerate from zero to 100 kph in 3.8 seconds.

The car is equipped with a 100 kilowatt-hour battery, providing a range of up to 600km on a single charge.

Brigadier Juma bin Suwaidan, acting director of the Dubai traffic police, said the introduction of the cutting-edge patrol vehicles would support a major push to harness advanced technology to enhance “both traffic management and security operations”.

“These patrols will significantly improve the quality of police and traffic services in Dubai, offering the highest service levels to the public,” he said.

“They aim to improve response times and ensure swift arrival at incidents, ultimately enhancing police visibility in the field and strengthening public trust in the police force.”

Dubai Police has amassed an impressive collection of supercars over the years, including a Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari FF, Bentley Continental GT and a limited-edition Aston Martin One-77.

Supercars in the force's green and white livery are often seen at national events such as the Dubai Marathon, cycling's UAE Tour and other parades and celebrations.

In October 2022, Dubai Police added its first electric vehicle to its ranks. The Hongqi E-HS9 vehicle can go from zero to 100 kph in five seconds. It has a range of about 440km and can be fully charged from flat in six to eight hours.

In February, the force unveiled the Lotus Eletre R, an all-electric SUV.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989 Director: Goran Hugo Olsson Rating: 5/5